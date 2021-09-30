Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Fresnillo plc (LON:FRES) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,069.17 ($13.97).

Several research firms have commented on FRES. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 800 ($10.45) to GBX 900 ($11.76) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.07) price target on shares of Fresnillo in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Fresnillo from GBX 975 ($12.74) to GBX 1,025 ($13.39) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd.

Shares of LON:FRES traded up GBX 16.20 ($0.21) on Thursday, reaching GBX 781.40 ($10.21). 921,869 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,327,315. Fresnillo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 742.60 ($9.70) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,369.11 ($17.89). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 815 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,476.99. The stock has a market capitalization of £5.76 billion and a PE ratio of 12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 4.98 and a quick ratio of 3.97.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Fresnillo’s payout ratio is 0.42%.

About Fresnillo

Fresnillo plc mines, develops, and produces non-ferrous minerals in Mexico. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc concentrates. Its flagship project is Fresnillo silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas. The company has mining concessions covering an area of approximately 1.7 million hectares of surface land in Mexico.

