Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Shares Gap Down to $16.43

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $16.43, but opened at $16.01. Frontier Group shares last traded at $16.25, with a volume of 279 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “positive” rating and a $15.61 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Frontier Group from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Frontier Group from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontier Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.42.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.17 million. Frontier Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the second quarter valued at $193,000. Institutional investors own 17.43% of the company’s stock.

Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

