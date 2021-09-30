FTX Token (FTT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $495.04 Million

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 30th. One FTX Token coin can currently be bought for about $50.56 or 0.00117824 BTC on popular exchanges. FTX Token has a total market cap of $6.09 billion and approximately $495.04 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FTX Token has traded down 9.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002330 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00055438 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002329 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00011575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.71 or 0.00178779 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00043390 BTC.

FTX Token Coin Profile

FTX Token (FTT) is a coin. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 336,416,468 coins and its circulating supply is 120,546,132 coins. FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

Buying and Selling FTX Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.