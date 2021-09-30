fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Receives $39.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.75.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FUBO. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on fuboTV from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded fuboTV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on fuboTV from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on fuboTV from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, CMO Alberto Horihuela sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total value of $2,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 1,150,306 shares in the company, valued at $37,960,098. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FUBO. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of fuboTV during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,040,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of fuboTV in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,063,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the second quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in fuboTV by 189.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,206,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,747,000 after purchasing an additional 790,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of fuboTV by 1,641.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 435,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,970,000 after buying an additional 410,104 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of fuboTV stock traded up $1.07 on Thursday, hitting $23.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,003,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,589,301. fuboTV has a 52-week low of $9.05 and a 52-week high of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 2.85.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.11. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 145.60%. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.43 million. fuboTV’s quarterly revenue was up 196.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that fuboTV will post -2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

