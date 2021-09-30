Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $11.58

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.58 and last traded at $11.62, with a volume of 23577 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $11.66.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FUPBY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Fuchs Petrolub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fuchs Petrolub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.00.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.53.

Fuchs Petrolub SE engages in the development, production, and sale of lubricants and related specialties. Its products include engine oils, motorcycle lubricants, service fluids, greases, corrosion preventives, cleaners, and concrete release agents. It also provides analytical, technical, open gear, and coating services.

