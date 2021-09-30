Full Sail Capital LLC Invests $233,000 in Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Full Sail Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Upwork Inc. (NASDAQ:UPWK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 118.9% during the first quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 810 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 20.2% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 485.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Upwork during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 301.5% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.45% of the company’s stock.

UPWK traded up $0.43 during trading on Thursday, reaching $44.45. The stock had a trading volume of 4,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,804,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -222.65 and a beta of 1.97. Upwork Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.12 and a 1-year high of $64.49. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.70.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $124.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.82 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 5.94% and a negative return on equity of 8.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Upwork Inc. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 32,043 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total transaction of $1,523,965.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Eric Gilpin sold 3,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.77, for a total transaction of $135,519.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,687 shares of company stock worth $3,027,744 in the last ninety days. 25.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UPWK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Upwork from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Upwork from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Upwork in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Upwork from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

