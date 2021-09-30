Full Sail Capital LLC Sells 157 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Full Sail Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

PM stock traded down $2.89 during trading on Thursday, hitting $96.60. 36,054 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,415,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.49, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $101.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Story: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.