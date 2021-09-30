Function X (FX) Price Hits $0.66

Function X (CURRENCY:FX) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Function X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.66 or 0.00001541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Function X has traded down 13% against the U.S. dollar. Function X has a market cap of $270.11 million and approximately $2.27 million worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,917.24 or 1.00011905 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.71 or 0.00078561 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00005735 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00050376 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006489 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001206 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002349 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00005711 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $236.61 or 0.00551380 BTC.

Function X Profile

Function X is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 4th, 2016. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 coins. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx . Function X’s official website is functionx.io . Function X’s official Twitter account is @Fcoin2 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FCoin is a Scrypt cryptocurrency. It employs a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake consensus prtocol and 10 minute block times. The total suppy for FX is 987600000 with a 15% premine. “

Function X Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Function X directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Function X should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Function X using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

