Fundamenta (FMTA) Price Tops $0.34 on Top Exchanges

Fundamenta (CURRENCY:FMTA) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 30th. One Fundamenta coin can currently be purchased for about $0.34 or 0.00000787 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fundamenta has a market cap of $359,520.29 and approximately $8,193.00 worth of Fundamenta was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Fundamenta has traded up 13.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Fundamenta alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002299 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002179 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00066446 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.56 or 0.00104710 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $60.43 or 0.00138894 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43,582.37 or 1.00172507 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,002.17 or 0.06900388 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $331.97 or 0.00763026 BTC.

Fundamenta Profile

Fundamenta’s total supply is 17,724,935 coins and its circulating supply is 1,050,406 coins. Fundamenta’s official Twitter account is @FundamentaToken . The Reddit community for Fundamenta is https://reddit.com/r/FMTA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Fundamenta is fundamenta.network

Buying and Selling Fundamenta

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fundamenta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Fundamenta should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fundamenta using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Fundamenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Fundamenta and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.