Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Fuse Science stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 505,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,497. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.
Fuse Science Company Profile
