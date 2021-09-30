Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Fuse Science, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DROP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a drop of 93.5% from the August 31st total of 52,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,494,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Fuse Science stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $0.04. The stock had a trading volume of 505,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 840,497. Fuse Science has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.09. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.03.

Get Fuse Science alerts:

Fuse Science Company Profile

Fuse Science, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of SkyPorts drone support technology. The firm also develops XTRAX remote monitoring system, which mesures the production of solar and other renewable energy systems for transmission of the data via cellular and radio frequency network and potentially via microwave transmission network or satellite or in conjunction with solar system installations.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Fuse Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuse Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.