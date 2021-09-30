FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Issued By KeyCorp

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Oshkosh in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $6.27 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.45. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Oshkosh’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.57 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.55 EPS.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $149.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Oshkosh from $156.00 to $136.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Oshkosh from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $150.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.73.

OSK stock opened at $104.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. Oshkosh has a 12-month low of $66.74 and a 12-month high of $137.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.55.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.14). Oshkosh had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is presently 26.72%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $42,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the second quarter valued at about $325,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.19% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.