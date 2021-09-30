FY2021 EPS Estimates for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Reduced by Analyst

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Fitzgibbon now anticipates that the savings and loans company will earn $3.65 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dime Community Bancshares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.83.

DCOM opened at $32.82 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.17. Dime Community Bancshares has a 1 year low of $17.05 and a 1 year high of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.14). Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company had revenue of $122.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.29 million.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 27,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $886,059.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 139,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,622,809. Insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dime Community Bancshares by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,183 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 252.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 877 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,430 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,444,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 3.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,458 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $822,000 after acquiring an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 30.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,239 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.04% of the company’s stock.

The largest community bank headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, chartered on April 19, 1864. The bank specializes in Commercial Mortgage finance in the NY Metro area and services depositors in 24 full service branches throughout Brooklyn, Queens, Nassau, and the Bronx.

