FY2022 EPS Estimates for Kingfisher plc Boosted by Analyst (OTCMKTS:KGFHY)

Kingfisher plc (OTCMKTS:KGFHY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for Kingfisher in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Grzinic now forecasts that the company will earn $1.00 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kingfisher’s FY2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a report on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kingfisher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kingfisher in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

KGFHY opened at $9.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average of $9.82. Kingfisher has a fifty-two week low of $6.80 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Kingfisher Company Profile

Kingfisher plc engages in the provision of home improvement products and services through a netowrk of retail stores and other channels. It operates through the following geographical segments: the UK & Ireland; France; Poland; Other; and Central. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

