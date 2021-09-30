FY2022 EPS Estimates for Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Square Enix in a research note issued on Monday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will earn $3.13 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.78.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Macquarie raised Square Enix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, September 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $51.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.69. Square Enix has a 52-week low of $46.75 and a 52-week high of $68.42.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $809.49 million for the quarter. Square Enix had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 11.18%.

Square Enix Company Profile

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of entertainment contents and services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment handles the design, development, sale, license sale, and operation of digital entertainment contents mainly on computer games.

