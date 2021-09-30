G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $149,816.50 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Shares of GIII stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
