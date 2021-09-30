G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Sells $149,816.50 in Stock

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of GIII stock opened at $30.05 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.26.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.31) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. B. Riley upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.29.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 43.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 136,203 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $4,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,137 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 11.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 281,843 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,261,000 after purchasing an additional 28,401 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 27,192 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,920 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 38.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,247,662 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $73,858,000 after purchasing an additional 624,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 102,376.9% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,322 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 13,309 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

G-III Apparel Group Company Profile

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

