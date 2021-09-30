G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.650-$1.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.640. The company issued revenue guidance of $1 billion-$1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $972.45 million.G-III Apparel Group also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.100-$3.200 EPS.
NASDAQ:GIII opened at $30.05 on Thursday. G-III Apparel Group has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $35.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 3.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.26.
G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business’s revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.
In other news, Director Laura H. Pomerantz sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total value of $149,816.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.
G-III Apparel Group Company Profile
G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.
