Gabriele Cerrone Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).
Shares of TILS opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.24.
About Tiziana Life Sciences
