Gabriele Cerrone Acquires 100,000 Shares of Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) Stock

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (LON:TILS) insider Gabriele Cerrone bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of £52,000 ($67,938.33).

Shares of TILS opened at GBX 52 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 6.41 and a current ratio of 6.54. The stock has a market capitalization of £101.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.19. Tiziana Life Sciences PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 30 ($0.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 62.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 76.24.

Tiziana Life Sciences Plc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of molecules and related diagnostics to treat diseases in oncology and immunology in the United Kingdom. Its product pipeline includes Foralumab (TZLS-401), a human anti-CD3 monclonal antibody for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, such as GvHD, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, multiple sclerosis, type-1 diabetes, inflammatory bowel diseases, psoriasis, and rheumatoid arthritis; and Milciclib (TZLS-201), which is an orally bioavailable, small molecule inhibitor of cyclin-dependent kinases and Src family kinases for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

