Gainplan LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Gainplan LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 75.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,526 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,711 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 1.6% of Gainplan LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,064,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 249,806,296 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $30,426,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829,212 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,334,083 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,591,308,000 after acquiring an additional 383,116 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Apple by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,455,408 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $9,375,653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852,012 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 64,859,659 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $8,883,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, H&H International Investment LLC grew its stake in shares of Apple by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. H&H International Investment LLC now owns 35,288,200 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,310,454,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.89, for a total value of $2,480,130.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 324,164 shares in the company, valued at $47,292,285.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 2,386,440 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.58, for a total transaction of $354,577,255.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,418,317 shares of company stock worth $359,229,278 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their price target on shares of Apple from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.55.

Shares of AAPL opened at $142.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $148.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $136.86. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $107.32 and a 1-year high of $157.26.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $81.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.48 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 131.01%. Apple’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

