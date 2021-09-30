Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Given New C$1.20 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$1.30 to C$1.20 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s previous close.

GAU has been the subject of several other research reports. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$2.80 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

Shares of TSE:GAU traded up C$0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$0.90. 5,554 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,895. Galiano Gold has a 1-year low of C$0.85 and a 1-year high of C$2.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.32. The company has a current ratio of 22.73, a quick ratio of 22.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of C$202.45 million and a P/E ratio of 4.11.

Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.01). As a group, research analysts predict that Galiano Gold will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

Galiano Gold Company Profile

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

