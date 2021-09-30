GAMEE (GMEE) Market Capitalization Achieves $8.65 Million

GAMEE (CURRENCY:GMEE) traded up 12.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 30th. GAMEE has a total market cap of $8.65 million and $1.28 million worth of GAMEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, GAMEE has traded 2.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GAMEE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002303 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002180 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.15 or 0.00064837 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $44.91 or 0.00103442 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.53 or 0.00137133 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,140.30 or 0.99372167 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2,995.69 or 0.06900461 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $329.13 or 0.00758146 BTC.

About GAMEE

GAMEE’s total supply is 3,180,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,370,273 coins. GAMEE’s official Twitter account is @GameeApp

GAMEE Coin Trading

