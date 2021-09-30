Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GSX Techedu Inc. is a technology-driven education company. It offers K-12 courses covering all primary and secondary grades as well as foreign language, professional and interest courses. GSX Techedu Inc. is based in Beijing, China. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on GOTU. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $2.60 price objective (down from $20.00) on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Monday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a $2.50 price target on shares of Gaotu Techedu in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from an underperform rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $2.70 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, cut shares of Gaotu Techedu from a neutral rating to a sell rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $8.80.

Shares of NYSE GOTU opened at $2.80 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.05. The company has a market capitalization of $713.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.19 and a beta of -1.29. Gaotu Techedu has a twelve month low of $2.25 and a twelve month high of $149.05.

About Gaotu Techedu

Gaotu Techedu, Inc is a technology-driven education company. Its core expertise is in online K-12 courses, and online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring service provider in China. The company’s K-12 courses cover all primary and secondary grades. It also offers foreign language, professional and interest courses.

