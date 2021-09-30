Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Has $1.93 Million Holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:FMX) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in Fomento Económico Mexicano were worth $1,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Fomento Económico Mexicano during the 2nd quarter valued at $405,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 895,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,720,000 after buying an additional 15,899 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 2,288,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,371,000 after buying an additional 114,790 shares during the period. Finally, Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fomento Económico Mexicano by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 55,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 15,900 shares during the period. 19.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FMX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Fomento Económico Mexicano in a research report on Friday, August 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Fomento Económico Mexicano from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fomento Económico Mexicano has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

FMX stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $86.93. 28,442 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,368. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $31.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $89.59.

Fomento Económico Mexicano (NYSE:FMX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Fomento Económico Mexicano had a net margin of 1.85% and a return on equity of 3.10%. On average, analysts expect that Fomento Económico Mexicano, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

About Fomento Económico Mexicano

Fomento Economico Mexicano SAB de CV operates as a holding company, which engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of beverages. The firm also produces, markets, sells, and distributes Coca-Cola trademark beverages, including sparkling beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coca-Cola FEMSA; FEMSA-Comercio Proximity Division; FEMSA-Comercio Health Division; FEMSA-Comercio Fuel Division; Heineken Investment; and Other Business.

