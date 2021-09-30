Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC trimmed its position in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,783 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 783 shares during the period. American Express makes up about 0.1% of Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Gardner Russo & Quinn LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $7,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth approximately $237,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Express by 91.3% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,304 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in American Express in the first quarter valued at about $231,000. Davis R M Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of American Express by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 5,123 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on American Express from $174.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on American Express from $200.00 to $195.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank lowered American Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $173.92 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $167.72.

In other American Express news, insider Marc D. Gordon sold 13,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $2,137,637.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total transaction of $12,730,934.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AXP traded down $2.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $169.20. 98,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,522,411. American Express has a fifty-two week low of $89.11 and a fifty-two week high of $179.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $134.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.99.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.21%.

About American Express

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

