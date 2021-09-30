Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) is Bollard Group LLC’s 4th Largest Position

Bollard Group LLC increased its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 376,624 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the quarter. Gartner accounts for 2.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $91,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Gartner during the 2nd quarter valued at $356,000. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its stake in Gartner by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in Gartner by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 71,936 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 26,534 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management boosted its stake in Gartner by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Wealth Management now owns 17,664 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,278,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Gartner by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 568,200 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after acquiring an additional 32,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Gartner alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on IT shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Gartner in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $322.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $234.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gartner presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.50.

Shares of NYSE:IT traded down $4.21 on Thursday, reaching $303.64. 6,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,562. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.86 and a fifty-two week high of $327.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $300.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.61.

Gartner (NYSE:IT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.51. Gartner had a net margin of 13.06% and a return on equity of 67.28%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gartner news, CFO Craig Safian sold 4,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.40, for a total transaction of $1,311,675.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,634,028.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Michael Patrick Diliberto sold 3,942 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.97, for a total transaction of $1,225,843.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,222 shares of company stock worth $6,176,175. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Profile

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which delivers technology-related insights to its clients to make right decisions. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting and Conferences. The Research segment gives advices on the mission-critical priorities of leaders. The Consulting segment offers customized solutions to unique client needs through on-site, day-to-day support, and proprietary tools for measuring and improving IT performance.

See Also: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT).

Receive News & Ratings for Gartner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gartner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.