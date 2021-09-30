GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) Given a €41.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:G1A) has been given a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Warburg Research in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.75% from the company’s current price.

G1A has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus set a €44.00 ($51.76) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €31.00 ($36.47) price target on GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €37.50 ($44.12).

ETR G1A opened at €39.14 ($46.05) on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €38.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €36.24. GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of €27.40 ($32.24) and a one year high of €41.31 ($48.60). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.65, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $7.06 billion and a PE ratio of 45.46.

GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft engages in the development and production of systems and components for the food processing industry worldwide. It operates in five divisions, Separation and Flow Technologies, Liquid and Power Technologies, Food and Health Technologies, Farm Technologies, and Refrigeration Technologies.

