Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) versus INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Critical Comparison

Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

48.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 18.7% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Gecina and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gecina 1 3 4 0 2.38 INDUS Realty Trust 0 1 2 0 2.67

Gecina presently has a consensus target price of $158.34, indicating a potential upside of 4.17%. INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Gecina’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Gecina is more favorable than INDUS Realty Trust.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gecina and INDUS Realty Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gecina $751.54 million 14.82 $176.86 million $2.40 63.33 INDUS Realty Trust $37.39 million 14.41 -$11.06 million N/A N/A

Gecina has higher revenue and earnings than INDUS Realty Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Gecina and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gecina N/A N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust -34.51% -4.96% -2.14%

Risk and Volatility

Gecina has a beta of 0.83, meaning that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gecina beats INDUS Realty Trust on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gecina

Gecina SA is a real estate investment trust, which owns, manages, and develops property holdings. It focuses on the acquisition of land, construction of buildings, financing of the acquisition and construction operations, and sale of real estate rights or properties. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Residential, Student Residences, and Other Sectors. The Other Sectors segment includes financial leasing, real estate trading and the operation of hotel companies. The company was founded on January 14, 1959 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

About INDUS Realty Trust

Indus Realty Trust, Inc. engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

