General Motors (NYSE:GM) Position Lifted by Advisor Partners LLC

Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,658 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $2,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE GM traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.74. The company had a trading volume of 130,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,396,152. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. General Motors has a 12-month low of $28.89 and a 12-month high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.50) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Recommended Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.