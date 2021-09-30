Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Shares Bought by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,060 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GPC. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Genuine Parts by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,191,810 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,794,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,561,204 shares during the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $52,814,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth approximately $35,512,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 61.3% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 540,691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,498,000 after acquiring an additional 205,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 10.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,713,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $198,014,000 after acquiring an additional 155,733 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GPC opened at $124.16 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $123.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.46. Genuine Parts has a 52 week low of $88.99 and a 52 week high of $135.93. The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.20. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 28.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Genuine Parts will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a $0.815 dividend. This represents a $3.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.86%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genuine Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.17.

In other Genuine Parts news, Director John R. Holder bought 2,000 shares of Genuine Parts stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $124.93 per share, for a total transaction of $249,860.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,184,026.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Profile

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

