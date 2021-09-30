German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) Stock Holdings Increased by Champlain Investment Partners LLC

Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,301,160 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,150 shares during the quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in German American Bancorp were worth $48,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GABC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,948 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 57,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 71.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,826 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 4,915 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,039,419 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,263,000 after acquiring an additional 111,739 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.13% of the company’s stock.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GABC stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $39.24. 19,498 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 49,695. German American Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.86 and a 1-year high of $51.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.17 and a beta of 0.78.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The business had revenue of $53.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.33 million. Research analysts expect that German American Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

Recommended Story: What is the Quick Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC).

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.