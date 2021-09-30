GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price objective lifted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th.

