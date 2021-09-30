Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) Shares Sold by Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 675,719 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 49,216 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Gibraltar Industries were worth $51,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Gibraltar Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 1,755.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,206 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares during the period. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $68.88. 75 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,169. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.51. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.97 and a 1 year high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $348.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.35 million. Gibraltar Industries had a return on equity of 12.93% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gibraltar Industries Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products and services for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, and infrastructure markets. It operates through the following segments: Residential Products, Infrastructure Products, and Renewable Energy and Conservation.

