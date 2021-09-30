Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc trimmed its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 20,854 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 55,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,587,000 after buying an additional 35,500 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 11,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,936 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 1,144,769 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,986,000 after buying an additional 170,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 567,239 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,661,000 after buying an additional 32,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $70.94 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $88.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.11. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.06%.

GILD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$84.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

In related news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 30,179 shares in the company, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.