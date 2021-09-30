Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Stock Position Decreased by Deprince Race & Zollo Inc.

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lessened its holdings in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,575 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 15,899 shares during the period. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. owned about 0.13% of Glacier Bancorp worth $6,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.2% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after buying an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 0.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 509,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,084,000 after purchasing an additional 4,601 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 43.8% during the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $325,000. 71.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Glacier Bancorp alerts:

In related news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ GBCI traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $56.59. 465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,450. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. Glacier Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on GBCI. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Glacier Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.50.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

Recommended Story: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Glacier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glacier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.