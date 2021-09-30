Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.
GBCI opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.
Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Glacier Bancorp
Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.
