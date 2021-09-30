Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) Price Target Raised to $64.00

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Truist from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock. Truist’s target price indicates a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s current price.

GBCI opened at $56.15 on Tuesday. Glacier Bancorp has a one year low of $31.29 and a one year high of $67.35. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.93.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. Glacier Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 38.58%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Glacier Bancorp will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Craig A. Langel bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock worth $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,340,155 shares of the bank’s stock worth $514,455,000 after acquiring an additional 168,874 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,529,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $249,486,000 after acquiring an additional 725,943 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,679,368 shares of the bank’s stock worth $92,499,000 after acquiring an additional 59,405 shares during the period. 71.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

