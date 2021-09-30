Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) will announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $0.22. Gladstone Investment reported earnings per share of $0.15 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.88 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $0.91. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The investment management company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.26). Gladstone Investment had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 140.05%. The firm had revenue of $18.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.83 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

NASDAQ GAIN traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,885. Gladstone Investment has a fifty-two week low of $8.16 and a fifty-two week high of $15.26. The company has a market cap of $463.87 million, a PE ratio of 5.17, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.74%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,569 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,960 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 110,022 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,585,000 after acquiring an additional 1,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,028 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 12.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gladstone Investment Company Profile

Gladstone Investment is a publicly traded business development company that seeks to make equity and secured debt investments.

