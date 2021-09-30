Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley Sells 7,500 Shares

Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) SVP Christopher W. Astley sold 7,500 shares of Glatfelter stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $111,825.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:GLT opened at $14.92 on Thursday. Glatfelter Co. has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.25. The company has a market cap of $664.31 million, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.39.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $244.91 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 2.78%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Glatfelter by 3.2% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Glatfelter by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Glatfelter by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Glatfelter by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,226 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets raised Glatfelter from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th.

About Glatfelter

Glatfelter Corp. engages in the manufacture of papers and fiber-based engineered materials. It operates through the Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials segments. The Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials, wallcover base materials, technical specialties, composite laminates decorative laminate solution, and metallized products.

