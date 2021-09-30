Glenfarne Merger (NASDAQ:GGMC) Trading Down 0.3%

Glenfarne Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GGMC) dropped 0.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.68 and last traded at $9.68. Approximately 1,292 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 10,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.70.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69.

Get Glenfarne Merger alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GGMC. Atalaya Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $965,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $4,340,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Glenfarne Merger in the second quarter valued at about $1,448,000. 42.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Glenfarne Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Glenfarne Merger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glenfarne Merger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.