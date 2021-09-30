Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL decreased its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 75,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,084 shares during the quarter. Blair William & Co. IL’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $14,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in Global Payments by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connable Office Inc. grew its position in Global Payments by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 16,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

In other Global Payments news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel bought 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joia M. Johnson bought 590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $170.40 per share, for a total transaction of $100,536.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $219.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Global Payments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.35.

NYSE:GPN opened at $160.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $168.81 and its 200-day moving average is $189.36. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $153.33 and a 52-week high of $220.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $47.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.41, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.16.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

Global Payments announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is an increase from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 16.64%.

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

