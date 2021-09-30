Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $324.04

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $324.04, but opened at $292.18. Globant shares last traded at $287.17, with a volume of 1,094 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.

Get Globant alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 1.26.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Globant by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 324,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,716 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Globant by 25.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 61,778 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $13,541,000 after purchasing an additional 12,668 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 260.2% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 174,309 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $38,205,000 after purchasing an additional 125,922 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its holdings in shares of Globant by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 1,367 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Globant by 3.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,603,106 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $351,369,000 after buying an additional 49,215 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

See Also: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.