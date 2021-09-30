Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Gap Down to $324.04

Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $324.04, but opened at $292.18. Globant shares last traded at $287.17, with a volume of 1,094 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen increased their price objective on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.00.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $290.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $243.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.24 and a beta of 1.26.
Globant Company Profile (NYSE:GLOB)
Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.
