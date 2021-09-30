Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.05 Million Stock Holdings in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its stake in Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (NASDAQ:ITRN) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P owned about 0.16% of Ituran Location and Control worth $1,049,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ituran Location and Control by 817.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ituran Location and Control by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth about $205,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in Ituran Location and Control in the 2nd quarter worth about $240,000. 59.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ituran Location and Control from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ITRN traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 830 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.35 million, a PE ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.33. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.45 and a 52 week high of $28.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43.

Ituran Location and Control (NASDAQ:ITRN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. Ituran Location and Control had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $67.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. Ituran Location and Control’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

About Ituran Location and Control

Ituran Location & Control Ltd. engages in the provision of stolen vehicle recovery, fleet management, and tracking services. It operates through the following segments: Telematics Services and Telematics Products. The Telematics Services segment consists predominantly of regionally- based stolen vehicle recovery services, fleet management services and value-added services comprised of personal advanced locater services and concierge services.

