Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.25 Million Stock Holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Globeflex Capital L P increased its position in Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) by 33.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,407 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Atlas Air Worldwide were worth $1,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Telemark Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Telemark Asset Management LLC now owns 525,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,731,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 503,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,456,000 after purchasing an additional 14,905 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 476,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,805,000 after purchasing an additional 49,474 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,597,000 after purchasing an additional 103,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 31.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,183,000 after purchasing an additional 67,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAWW traded down $3.60 during trading on Thursday, reaching $81.60. 9,850 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,084. The company’s 50 day moving average is $73.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $85.77.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $4.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.73. Atlas Air Worldwide had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business had revenue of $990.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $959.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.71 EPS. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 15.06 EPS for the current year.

AAWW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.20.

Atlas Air Worldwide Profile

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through the following segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The ACMI segment offers aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance services to customers. The Charter segment comprises planeload air cargo and passenger aircraft charters, including the U.S.

