Globeflex Capital L P Has $1.65 Million Stock Position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK)

Globeflex Capital L P reduced its position in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,780 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 125,331 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Mitek Systems were worth $1,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 399,740 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $7,699,000 after buying an additional 70,611 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 34,945 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after buying an additional 6,411 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 739,364 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $14,182,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 4.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,493 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.1% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 17,007 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298 shares during the period. 67.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MITK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Northland Securities began coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.50 target price for the company. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Mitek Systems from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet raised Mitek Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Mitek Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.10.

Shares of MITK traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 602,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 5.46 and a quick ratio of 5.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.60 million, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 0.27. Mitek Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.27 and a 1-year high of $23.29.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.13. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 9.53%. The business had revenue of $31.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.74 million. Equities analysts predict that Mitek Systems, Inc. will post 0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mitek Systems Profile

Mitek Systems, Inc engages in the innovation of mobile capture and digital identity verification solutions. Its products include Mobile Deposit, Mobile Verify, Mobile Fill, Mobile Docs, A2iA CheckReader, A2iA XE, A2iA DocumentReader, A2iA TextReader, and ICAR ID_CLOUD. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

