Globeflex Capital L P Purchases 36,247 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) by 70.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 88,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,247 shares during the quarter. Globeflex Capital L P’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $2,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp increased its position in Virtu Financial by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 7,826 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 5.2% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 7.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the second quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.28% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder North Island Ventures, Llc sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.15, for a total transaction of $39,225,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 63.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

VIRT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,063 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,501,381. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $32.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.87. The company has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of -0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $548.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $369.40 million. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 40.07% and a net margin of 18.36%. Virtu Financial’s revenue was down 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Virtu Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several research firms recently commented on VIRT. Zacks Investment Research cut Virtu Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Virtu Financial from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

