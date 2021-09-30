Golden State Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VGT. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 113.3% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 4,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $2.54 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $406.07. 154 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,772. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $294.79 and a 1 year high of $430.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $417.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $392.36.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

