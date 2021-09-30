Golden State Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 30,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in Oatly Group in the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on OTLY. Truist cut Oatly Group to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Oatly Group in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 28.07.

OTLY traded up 0.17 on Thursday, hitting 15.28. The company had a trading volume of 15,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,616. Oatly Group AB has a 52-week low of 14.80 and a 52-week high of 29.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of 17.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.10 by -0.01. The business had revenue of 146.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 146.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

