Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $542,000 Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 11.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,107,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,337 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 16.9% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,661,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,994,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252,166 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,600,000 after acquiring an additional 52,804 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 0.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,695,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,672,000 after acquiring an additional 35,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Monster Beverage by 3.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,591,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,254,000 after acquiring an additional 134,443 shares in the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 42,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.24, for a total transaction of $4,126,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MNST stock traded up $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $89.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,916,873. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $75.45 and a twelve month high of $99.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.80.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.08. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 29.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on MNST. Citigroup upgraded Monster Beverage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $107.00 target price on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monster Beverage has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.53.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates. It operates through the following segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The Monster Energy Drinks segment sells ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks to bottlers and full service beverage distributors.

