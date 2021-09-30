Golden State Wealth Management LLC Takes $842,000 Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,010 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 1,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 142 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 7,977 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TDY traded up $1.69 on Thursday, hitting $434.21. 457 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,501. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $301.76 and a 12 month high of $465.40. The company has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 44.73, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $445.88 and its 200-day moving average is $429.91.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $1.67. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 10.77%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 15.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 4,074 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.00, for a total value of $1,707,006.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jason Vanwees purchased 1,500 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $426.00 per share, for a total transaction of $639,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TDY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Teledyne Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $484.00.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic and communication products for wireless and satellite systems. It operates through the following business segments: Instrumentation, Digital Imaging, Aerospace and Defense Electronics, and Engineered Systems. The Instrumentation segment provides monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications; and electronic test and measurement equipment.

