Graeme O’neill Sells 300,000 Shares of Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Stock

Bayhorse Silver Inc. (CVE:BHS) Senior Officer Graeme O’neill sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.18, for a total value of C$54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,275,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,569,655.16.

Graeme O’neill also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 21st, Graeme O’neill sold 110,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.09, for a total value of C$9,900.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Graeme O’neill sold 6,000,000 shares of Bayhorse Silver stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.14, for a total value of C$810,000.00.

Shares of CVE:BHS opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$19.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 719.70, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.18. Bayhorse Silver Inc. has a 1 year low of C$0.08 and a 1 year high of C$0.26.

Bayhorse Silver Inc, a junior natural resource company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties. It explores for silver, gold, zinc, copper, antimony, and other metals. The company holds a 100% interest in the Bayhorse Silver Mine Property located in Baker County, Oregon.

