Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Graf Acquisition Corp IV (NYSE:GFOR) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 2,100.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

GFOR traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,960. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.73. Graf Acquisition Corp IV has a 12 month low of $9.63 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Graf Acquisition Corp IV Company Profile

Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Graf Acquisition Corp. IV is based in The Woodlands, Texas.

