Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI)

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC lessened its holdings in Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,200 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 59,300 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned about 0.21% of Stoneridge worth $1,687,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at $120,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Stoneridge during the first quarter valued at $54,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Stoneridge by 95.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Stoneridge by 5.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,108,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,061,000 after purchasing an additional 109,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Stoneridge by 97.0% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 42,966 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,161 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

In other Stoneridge news, insider Laurent Borne sold 11,080 shares of Stoneridge stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.68, for a total transaction of $273,454.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of SRI opened at $20.58 on Thursday. Stoneridge, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.21 and a 12-month high of $38.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $559.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto parts company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Stoneridge had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The firm had revenue of $191.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $185.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 92.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

Read More: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.